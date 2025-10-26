India unveils ‘Bharat 6G Vision’

New Delhi: The Indian government is accelerating efforts to position the country as a global leader in next-generation communication technologies, officials said on Sunday. Building on the ongoing 5G rollout, the government has unveiled its “Bharat 6G Vision,” aiming to establish India as a hub for advanced telecom innovation by 2030.

The initiative prioritizes affordability, sustainability, and universal access, seeking to deliver high-speed connectivity to all citizens while promoting indigenous research and collaboration with international partners. Sixth-generation (6G) technology is expected to be 1,000 times faster than 5G, enabling real-time applications such as remote surgeries, advanced robotics, smart cities, and immersive virtual experiences.

To support this push, the government has launched two advanced testbeds—the 6G Terahertz Testbed and the Advanced Optical Communication Testbed—and established 100 5G labs in academic institutions to strengthen industry-academia collaboration.