India-UK working on modernisation & IPRs: Goyal

There is work ongoing with a number of economies, including the UK, on the issue of intellectual property rights (IPRs) and modernisation in an effort to improve Indian protocols, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said.

Goyal, who visited London this week amidst the India-UK talks for a free trade agreement, attended a gathering of Indian-origin chartered accountants (CAs) from the UK Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here on Wednesday evening.

Responding to questions at the event, the minister a qualified CA covered a range of topics including intellectual property rights and corporation tax to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

He said the process to harmonise with international standards is high on the government’s agenda because integrating with world thinking on standards and intellectual property rights is important for the fast-paced growth of the Indian economy.