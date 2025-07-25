India-UK FTA a transformative moment in global economic landscape: India Inc

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement marks a transformative moment in the global economic landscape, laying down the blueprint for a modern, values-led partnership, Indian industry leaders said on Thursday.

Welcoming the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars and an array of items, besides helping double bilateral trade from the current $56 billion annually, the industry leaders said it will be a win-win for both countries, boosting economic activity and creating more jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship.

“The landmark trade agreement between India and the UK marks a transformative moment in the global economic landscape. It’s not just a win for trade, but a blueprint for a modern, values-led partnership that puts innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth at the heart of global collaboration,” Mahindra Group CEO & MD Anish Shah said.

Expressing similar views, Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said Indian industry across all sectors welcomes the India-UK FTA with great optimism.

“This agreement establishes a modern, forward-looking partnership that will stimulate innovation, ease market access, and foster investment. Businesses in India as well as the UK stand to gain tremendously, as it lays the groundwork for scaling up bilateral cooperation across key growth sectors,” said Mittal, who is also the Co-Chair of the India-UK CEO Forum.

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal said, “The FTA will be a win-win for both countries. It will boost economic activity and create many more jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship in both countries.”

Agarwal said he has closely seen the economic engagement between India and the UK grow substantially over the last two decades.

“A watershed moment in India–UK economic relations. The signing of the Free Trade Agreement under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of a new era of strategic collaboration between the two nations. By lowering tariffs, easing market access, and deepening services and investment flows, this landmark deal unlocks immense potential for both economies,” Prashant Ruia, Group Chief Executive, Essar Group said.

Industry chamber CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, “This FTA marks a defining moment in our bilateral relationship, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive growth, economic resilience, and industrial transformation.”