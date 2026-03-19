India took swift steps to safeguard nation’s maritime trade: Sonowal

Mumbai: India has taken swift and coordinated measures to safeguard the country’s maritime trade amid the evolving situation in West Asia to ensure seamless cargo movement and minimal disruption to supply chains, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Chairing a review and consultation meeting with stakeholders, Sonowal, who is the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said that the country’s maritime sector continues to stand strong, responsive, and fully equipped to handle global uncertainties while supporting its economic momentum, an official release said.

“The Ministry has taken swift and coordinated measures to safeguard the nation’s maritime trade amid the evolving situation in the Middle East. Our ports have demonstrated resilience and capability in responding to emerging challenges,” Sonowal said. These measures have been taken through efficient handling of diverted vessels along the Western coast, humanitarian assistance extended to international crew, or proactive trade facilitation measures implemented at key ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, he said.

The meeting brought together representatives from shipping lines, terminal operators, and trade bodies to deliberate on emerging challenges, including potential disruptions in shipping routes, vessel schedules, and cargo flows. The discussions focused on ensuring continuity of operations, minimizing delays, and maintaining supply chain resilience, it said.

Stakeholders shared on-ground insights and highlighted the measures being undertaken to manage evolving conditions, particularly with respect to export-import cargo movements to and from Middle East destinations, the release stated.

“We remain in constant coordination with all stakeholders, ensuring real-time monitoring, seamless cargo movement, and minimal disruption to supply chains. India’s maritime sector continues to stand strong, responsive, and fully equipped to handle global uncertainties while supporting the nation’s economic momentum.”

India has sought to reassure global markets that its maritime trade remains stable and resilient despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, it stated.