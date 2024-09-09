India to host ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference 2024 for 1st time in 130 yrs

New Delhi: First time in the 130 years long history of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference 2024 will be hosted in India by IFFCO Ltd in collaboration with ICA and Union Ministry of Cooperation. During ICA Board meeting in Brussels on June 28, 2023, IFFCO proposed hosting the ICA General Assembly and Global Conference in India. Further, in meeting held at the headquarters of United Nations Organisation (UNO) it was decided that the Global Cooperative Conference in India will also mark the official launch of UN International Year of Cooperatives – 2025. (UN IYC2025)

Amit Shah, Minister of Cooperation, Govt of India will attend the event on November 25, 2024 at 3 PM. He will chair the inaugural session of the Global Cooperative Conference as the Chief Guest.

A commemorative stamp on International Year of Cooperatives – 2025 will also be launched in the event.

Jeroen Douglas, DG-ICA informed the press that the event is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 30, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

He said the theme of the event will be ‘Cooperatives Build Prosperity of All’ and the subthemes will be: (1) Enabling Policy and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, (2) Nurturing Purposeful Leadership to Create Prosperity for All, (3) Reaffirming The Cooperative Identity, and (4) Shaping the Future: Towards Realising Prosperity for all in 21st

Century.