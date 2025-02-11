India to host GRIS on March 6-7

New Delhi: About 300 eminent infrastructure and road safety experts from across the world will be taking part in Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) to be organised here next month, International Road Federation said on Monday. The summit scheduled for March 6-7 will focus on strengthening governing frameworks for safer infrastructure, integrating road safety into urban planning, traffic optimization with intelligent infrastructure, leveraging Intelligent Transport System technologies to enhance public transport and road safety.