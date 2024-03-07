India to have 150 mn tonne coal stock by March-end: Coal Minister

New Delhi: India will have an overall coal stock of 150 million tonne by the end of this month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

This will be 19.53 per cent higher than 125.49 million tonne coal stock at the end of March 2023.

Out of 125.49 million tonne , 34.57 million tonne was at coal-based power plants.

The stock level has reached 133.97 million tonne , which includes 43.47 million tonne at domestic coal-based power plants, the minister said.

The coal stock will touch 150 million tonne by the end of March 2024 and out of this, 45 million tonne will be with coal-based power plants, he said.

Joshi said the country is on track to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production target by the end of this fiscal year.

As of March 6, the coal production was over 900 million tonne.

The minister also said that various government-led initiatives have helped reduce coal imports to 19 per cent compared to 26 per cent

earlier.

The government aims to make the coal import nil by 2026.