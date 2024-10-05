India to further strengthen fintech support to Bhutan: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India will further strengthen its fintech support to Bhutan as UPI and RuPay cards gain traction in the neighbouring nation. During the bilateral meeting with her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Lekey Dorji here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed greetings to the King of Bhutan, the members of the Royal Family and to the people of Bhutan. The Union Finance Minister acknowledged the support of Bhutan as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment to growth and prosperity, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X. "FM Smt. @nsitharaman noted the wide acceptance of BHIM #UPI and #Rupay cards in Bhutan and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen #FinTechConnectivity between India and Bhutan," she said. Dorji is here to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave.