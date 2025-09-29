India to come up with e-observer system for remote monitoring of fishing: Fisheries Secy

Kochi: Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi on Monday announced that the Centre will soon introduce an onboard electronic observer system to remotely monitor and record marine fish catches.

The initiative aims to generate accurate scientific data for stock assessment and sustainable fisheries management.

Speaking at the inauguration of a five-day global workshop on species identification organised by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) and the Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Likhi said the e-observer, being developed by FSI under the Fisheries Ministry, will enhance monitoring of tuna and tuna-like species.

The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission mandates observer coverage and electronic monitoring to ensure better management of migratory fish resources.

Likhi emphasised that credible, science-backed data not only supports conservation but also serves as India’s strongest safeguard against non-tariff barriers, securing access to global markets for fishers and exporters. He underlined India’s commitment to regional and international cooperation for long-term fisheries sustainability while protecting livelihoods.

Highlighting global challenges, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Director Dr. Grinson George urged a revision of the current quota allocation system for tuna, arguing it disadvantages developing nations like India. He also stressed the importance of a robust cold chain infrastructure to preserve tuna quality and boost exports.

The workshop is being attended by fisheries experts and officials from 12 countries, including Japan, France, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa, along with representatives from coastal Indian states.

Senior officials from CMLRE and FSI also addressed the event.