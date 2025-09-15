India taking steps to cut oil & gas imports, focus on exploration: PM

Numaligarh (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP-led central government is taking steps to reduce imports of crude oil and gas, focusing more on exploration of fossil fuels and green energy.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Numaligarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, Modi said that with India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the country is dependent on foreign nations for crude oil and gas.

“To change this, the focus has to be on meeting our energy requirements. We are working on becoming self-reliant in meeting our energy needs,” he said.

Modi said the country is making efforts to discover new reserves of crude oil and gas, while enhancing its green energy capabilities.

The PM also highlighted the ‘Samudra Manthan’ initiative announced by him from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, which will focus on exploring deep-sea reserves of oil and gas.

The country is taking rapid strides in the field of green energy and renewable power generation, he asserted.

“A decade ago, India lagged in solar power production. But today, we are among the top five countries globally,” he said.

Ethanol is a major alternative source of energy, and the newly inaugurated bamboo-based bioethanol refinery at Numaligarh will significantly benefit farmers and tribals, the prime minister said.

The bioethanol refinery will source the raw materials locally, and around Rs 200 crore will be pumped into the rural economy annually through this plant, he said. “Today, we are making ethanol from bamboo. But, we must not forget the time when the Congress government jailed people for cutting bamboo, a plant which is an integral part of the life of tribals. Our government lifted this ban,” Modi said.

The polypropylene plant, the foundation for which was also laid by Modi, will greatly benefit the local economy, too, the PM said.

Just as Assam is known for its traditional ‘Gamosa’ and its renowned ‘Eri’ and ‘Muga’ silk, the state’s identity will now also include textiles made from polypropylene, the prime minister said.

Modi said in today’s era, energy and semiconductors were the two key drivers for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, underscoring that Assam has an important role to play in these sectors. He also made mention of the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant being set up in Morigaon district, which is a part of the country’s semiconductor mission.