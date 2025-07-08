India, Switzerland boost quality ties ahead of EFTA deal: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Towards India’s commitment to world-class quality and sustainable manufacturing, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal recently highlighted the growing importance of Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) between India and Switzerland, particularly under the framework of the upcoming India-EFTA trade agreement. Speaking at an event attended by key dignitaries and stakeholders from both countries, Goyal emphasised that recognising each other’s laboratories, testing systems, and certifications would form the cornerstone of deeper technical cooperation between the two nations.

“As we enter into MRAs with Switzerland and as the EFTA agreement comes into effect in the coming months, our focus on partnerships and deeper technical cooperation becomes increasingly important,” Goyal stated. He added that the success of such agreements will rest on a foundation of rigorous testing, inspection, and compliance. Applauding SGS for its global reputation in these areas, the minister expressed confidence that the company will continue to support India’s journey towards achieving “Zero Defect, Zero Effect” – the government’s flagship vision for sustainable and high-quality manufacturing.

The event was also graced by Maya Tissafi, the Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, along with several key representatives from Indian regulatory and standardisation bodies. Among them were Chakravarthy T. Kannan, Secretary General of the Quality Council of India; Ravi P. Singh, Chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB); and Kaushik Banerjee, Director of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The gathering marked a pivotal moment in the evolving trade and quality cooperation between India and Switzerland. It also underlined the critical role of globally reputed institutions like SGS in enabling Indian businesses to match global benchmarks in quality and compliance. With a vast presence across 115 countries and more than 145 years of service excellence, SGS continues to bring the precision and accuracy associated with Swiss engineering to help companies meet the highest international standards. SGS, which operates through a global network of over 2,500 laboratories and facilities, remains deeply committed to fostering trust, integrity and reliability in its services. Its brand promise — “when you need to be sure” — has become synonymous with quality assurance across sectors.

Through its core offerings and specialised brands such as Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe, and Nutrasource, SGS helps organisations worldwide achieve sustainability, compliance, and market confidence.

As India gears up to operationalise the EFTA agreement, the momentum gathered through strategic partnerships like the one with SGS and Swiss institutions is expected to propel the country closer to its goal of becoming a global hub for quality-driven manufacturing.