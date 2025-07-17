India strengthens ‘blue water diplomacy’ at 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Vizag

New Delhi: India’s assertive ‘blue water diplomacy’ received a significant boost with the successful hosting of the 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 14–15 July. This initiative is a clear reflection of New Delhi’s commitment to combining regional cooperation with sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal region.

More than just a standard multilateral gathering, the conclave was an exercise in strategic consensus-building around the concept of the “blue economy”—a vision of economic growth grounded in ecological responsibility.

At a time when the world is grappling with the consequences of climate change and overfishing, the focus on sustainable development through ocean-based sectors is not just timely, but imperative. For India—blessed with a 7,500-km coastline and 12 major gateway ports—maritime leadership is both natural and necessary. However, leadership in today’s interdependent world cannot be unilateral; it must be cooperative, inclusive, and future-focused. That spirit was clearly reflected in Visakhapatnam.

The Bay of Bengal, home to the BIMSTEC member countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—is one of the world’s most vibrant yet vulnerable maritime ecosystems. It supports millions of livelihoods, facilitates nearly a quarter of global trade, and offers immense potential in fisheries, tourism, renewable energy, and seabed mining. Yet, the region faces a paradox: abundant potential, but inadequate coordination.

From unchecked overfishing and plastic pollution to frequent cyclones and rising sea levels, the Bay of Bengal mirrors global oceanic challenges. In this context, the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave was a timely platform for introspection and collaborative action. The very fact that countries with diverse political systems and development levels came together to chart a shared maritime vision is significant. More importantly, the discussions went beyond general declarations, focusing on actionable points like green port transitions, digital integration, and the development of port-led economic clusters.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reiterated that India’s commitment to the BIMSTEC framework is both philosophical and practical. His statement—“Neighbourhood First is not a diplomatic approach but a commitment to propel collective prosperity”—underscores India’s evolving stance on regionalism. It is no longer about playing the “Big Brother”, but about co-owning opportunities and challenges in the region.

India’s flagship maritime initiatives—SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI)—also gained renewed relevance during the conclave. Both reflect India’s intent to help build a rules-based, inclusive, and sustainable maritime order.