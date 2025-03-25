India, Singapore join hands for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

Singapore: India and Singapore on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), with a focus on digitalisation and decarbonisation. The Singapore-India GDSC, when established, will enhance collaboration from both countries and help accelerate the development and uptake of zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies and the adoption of digital solutions, a joint release from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Ports, Shipping said. The minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said his visit to Singapore with a high-level marine sector delegation will strengthen the long-standing relationship. Moreover, the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" will deepen and broaden cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

Sonowal is on a three-day visit to Singapore and is attending the maritime week which is expected to see participation from 20,000 delegates and exhibitors from around the world. Under the LoI, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort, and work towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India GDSC. The LoI was signed by R Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary in the MoPSW and Waterways and Teo Eng Dinh, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. The LoI signing in Singapore was witnessed by Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. Since 2022, the GDSC has grown to include over 28 stakeholders across the maritime, energy and finance value chains. "These initiatives reaffirm Singapore's commitment to working with like-minded partners to advance maritime digital innovation and decarbonisation," Khor said at the signing of LoI on the second day of the Singapore Maritime Week. The maritime week is being held from March 24-28, 2025. "India is a leading player in information technology with the potential to become a major producer and exporter of green marine fuels," the release said, adding that Singapore, as a key trans-shipment and bunkering hub, also supports a dynamic research and innovation ecosystem.