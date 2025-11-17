India showed economic growth and social inclusion can advance together: UNDP chief

New Delhi: India has shown that strong economic growth can move in tandem with social inclusion, and its development experience is increasingly informing global efforts toward a more equitable future, UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu has said.

Xu, who recently concluded a three-day visit to India aimed at deepening cooperation in digital transformation and climate action, said India’s development model demonstrates how technology, participatory governance and targeted welfare initiatives can ensure that “no one is left behind.” He added that India’s commitment to climate adaptation, renewable energy and inclusive digital finance offers a practical blueprint for balancing growth with sustainability.

Commenting on global development challenges, Xu noted that the latest Human Development Index shows the world’s progress has slowed to a 35-year low and has remained almost stagnant for the past two years. Against this backdrop, he praised India’s approach to tackling poverty and climate vulnerabilities through deliberate investments in people and communities.

“As a leading voice of the Global South, India is helping translate its local success stories into global lessons through South-South cooperation,” Xu said, referring to flagship programmes like MGNREGA and Ayushman Bharat that combine livelihood support with social protection.

He highlighted the transformative impact of India’s digital public infrastructure, including the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity and UPI, which have enabled transparent and efficient delivery of public benefits. Programmes such as the Aspirational Districts initiative, he said, show how data-driven governance and community participation can narrow regional disparities.

According to Xu, India’s growing focus on “green jobs and climate-resilient livelihoods” — spanning renewable energy, conservation and sustainable agriculture — aligns economic opportunity with environmental responsibility. The country, he said, is shaping development pathways that are both growth-driven and climate-conscious.

India’s digital innovations, he added, stand out because they are built on open, public infrastructure. Citing UPI and the CoWIN vaccination platform, Xu said they succeed because they solve real-world problems efficiently and affordably. He also noted the launch of U-WIN, designed to electronically track immunisation for expectant mothers and children, developed with UNDP’s technical support.

On climate change, Xu called for urgent, coordinated global action. He said developing countries need about $2.4 trillion annually for climate action by 2030, while the Baku to Belem Roadmap urges scaling finance to at least $1.3 trillion a year by 2025. However, he stressed that climate finance remains slow and overly complex.

At COP30 in Brazil, he said, finance and cooperation are the key themes, along with accelerating the implementation of national climate pledges. “Adaptation must be better funded,” he said, noting that every dollar invested in climate resilience can yield up to ten dollars in returns.

Xu added that UNDP is supporting 86 countries in implementing integrated financing frameworks to channel resources toward critical SDG priorities, including climate action. Agencies