India seeks consensus to harness AI for public good, says Vaishnaw

New Delhi: India looks to drive consensus among global leaders on the proper and ethical use of AI, so that the technology can be harnessed for the benefit of humanity while containing harms arising out of its improper use, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.



The minister said India expects to see investments to the tune of $200 billion in the next two years across five layers of the Artificial Intelligence stack. The commitment of VCs in deeptech startups is visible, he said, exuding confidence that 50 deeptechs will emerge from India in the coming years.

In the next one week, the government will be placing an order for 20,000 GPUs with deployments taking place in the next six months, he said, adding that a bigger IndiaAI Mission is also in the works.

“We’ll have the summit where we will try to create a consensus among the global leaders about good, proper and right use of AI so Artificial Intelligence can be used for the benefit of humanity and while we can contain the harms which may come from improper use,” Vaishnaw said.

India has created a structure similar to DPI as part of its India AI mission.

“We are expecting another 20,000 GPUs over and above the 38,000 GPUs that we already have in the common compute layer. In another one week, we will be placing orders for another 20,000 GPUs, and they will be deployed within the next six months,” the minister said at a briefing on India AI Impact Summit. The government is constantly endeavouring to provide high-quality resources to startups, researchers and students, he added.

“...our government is focused on keeping technology accessible to the entire large section of people who would like to use it,” Vaishnaw said.

The problem of deepfakes is growing rapidly and requires stronger regulation to protect children and society at large, Vaishnaw said, adding that the government has begun consultations with the industry on additional safeguards beyond those already in place.

He said discussions are underway with social media platforms on tackling deepfakes and age-based restrictions, to determine the most appropriate way forward on the issue. The minister said any company — be it Netflix, YouTube, Meta, or X — must abide by the legal framework and the Constitution of India. Vaishnaw said the problem of deepfakes is growing day by day and asserted that stronger regulation is needed.

“I think we need a much stronger regulation on deepfakes. It is a problem growing day by day. Certainly there is a need for protecting our children and our society from these harms... we have initiated a dialogue with industry on what kind of regulation will be needed beyond what we already have,” the minister said.

Further, the minister said Sovereign AI models were unveiled at the AI Impact Summit and will soon be supported by large-scale infrastructure to ensure wider public access. He said the models have matched global benchmarks set by leading AI systems. Under AI Mission 2.0, the government plans to build strong infrastructure to scale sovereign AI models nationwide. Twelve entities — including Sarvam AI, Gnani AI, Fractal Analytics Ltd and Tech Mahindra Maker’s Lab — have been chosen to develop large and small language models using Indian datasets.

Globally, systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini lead the market. Investors have committed over Rs 20,000 crore, likely to materialise within one to two years.