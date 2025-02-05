‘India-Russia trade to reach $100 bn by 2030’

Mumbai: Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of State Duma, the Lower House of Russia’s Parliament, on Tuesday said the bilateral trade between India and his country will reach $100 billion by 2030.

Volodin made the remarks during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, an official statement said.

Russian parliamentarians from various party groups were present in the delegation led by Volodin for the meeting, it said.

“Volodin stressed the need to develop cooperation with parliamentary institutions at the state and regional level. He said that strong states make a strong nation. He expressed the hope that the bilateral trade between India and Russia will reach $100 billion by 2030,” the statement said.

Volodin also extended an invitation to Radhakrishnan and stat assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to visit

Russia. PTI