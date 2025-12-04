India, Russia hold talks to expand fisheries, meat and dairy trade

New Delhi: India and Russia on Thursday discussed ways to expand bilateral trade in fisheries, meat and dairy products and resolve market access hurdles ahead of the Modi–Putin meeting.

During talks between India’s Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Russian Agriculture Minister Oxana Lut, Russia expressed readiness to import more fishery and meat products from India and showed interest in veterinary vaccines and animal health management.

Both sides agreed to fast-track establishment listings, ease export procedures and boost collaboration in research, education and emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing, RAS systems and Biofloc. Singh noted India exported USD 7.45 billion worth of fishery products in 2024–25, including USD 127 million to Russia, and outlined scope to expand exports of shrimp, prawns, mackerel, sardines, tuna, crab, squid and cuttlefish.

Russia recently approved 19 more Indian fisheries units, taking the total to 128. Singh urged faster approvals for pending units and early clearances for Indian dairy, buffalo meat and poultry exporters. Twelve Indian dairy firms, including Amul/GCMMF, await registration with Russia’s FSVPS.

Both sides agreed to cooperate on cold-water fisheries, trout development, genetic improvement and aquaculture technologies. India also proposed a structured mechanism under a new MoU.