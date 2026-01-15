India registers 2 high-yield synthetic cattle breeds to lift milk output

New Delhi: India has registered two high-yielding synthetic cattle breeds capable of producing over 3,000 kg of milk during a 10-month lactation period — significantly higher than indigenous breeds that typically yield 1,000-2,000 kg — taking the country’s total registered livestock and poultry breeds to 246.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday presented registration certificates for 16 new livestock and poultry breeds at an event organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR).

The two synthetic cattle breeds are Karan Fries and Vrindavani. Karan Fries, developed by the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, Haryana, is a cross between indigenous Tharparkar cows and Holstein-Friesian bulls.

Vrindavani, developed by ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh is a blend of exotic breeds — Holstein-Friesian, Brown Swiss, and Jersey — with the indigenous Hariana cattle.

“India is focusing on both developing new crop varieties and livestock breeds as well as conservation and preservation of indigenous breeds. The livestock and poultry sector will play an important role in Viksit Bharat,” Chouhan said.

ICAR Director General M L Jat emphasised the importance of conserving indigenous breeds amid climate change challenges.

“In view of climate change, there is a need to conserve the genetic resources that we have so that we can use it for the future,” he said.

Among the 16 newly registered breeds, 14 are indigenous and include Medini and Rohikhandi cattle from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, Melghati buffalo from Maharashtra, goats such as Palamu (Jharkhand) and Udaipuri (Uttarakhand), and Mithun like Nagami from Nagaland.

The list also features poultry and waterfowl varieties: Mala Chicken (Jharkhand), Kodo Duck (Jharkhand), Kudu Duck (Odisha), Kuttanad Duck (Kerala), Manipuri Duck (Manipur), Nagi Duck (Assam), and Rajdigheli Geese (Assam). A synthetic sheep breed, Avishaan from Rajasthan, was also registered.

With these additions, India now has 242 indigenous and four synthetic registered breeds.

ICAR Assistant Director General (Animal Production and Breeding) Gyanendra Kumar Gaur said the synthetic breeds have high milk production potential, making them valuable for India’s dairy sector.

Since 2008, ICAR has been registering breeds to provide legal protection, facilitate breed and region-specific development programmes, and enable implementation of government schemes. The registration process, undertaken annually, typically takes 2-5 years to complete.