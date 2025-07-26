India ready share AI models with Global South: IT Secy

New Delhi: The Indian government is open to sharing its AI models with the Global South after achieving reasonable capacity and scale, a senior government official said on Friday.

While speaking at FICCI’s conference Bhashantara 2025, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said that the development of technology for languages to help people communicate in a frictionless manner can lead to huge value addition to the economy.

He said that the UN Under-Secretary-General, during a visit to India, had appreciated India’s AI-related works.

“We had a discussion and then he said your model appears interesting. At a stage when you have adequate capacity both in terms of compute and in terms of the kind of models that you have, will you be willing to share this with the Global South? This is something that we have declared that we are open to doing and something that we will do,” Krishnan said.

The Global South term refers to developing and less-developed countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America regions.

The government has launched the Bhashini project for the development of AI-based language translation technology.

Krishnan said most people in the country would prefer to communicate through voice as opposed to in writing.

“I think voice-based communication has a critical role to play and that is where India can truly lead. The minute you say it is voice, then it means that you have to pick it up in the language that they are most comfortable with and what they would like to speak in. This is clearly the challenge that there are a number of researchers, a number of innovators and others who are addressing nationwide,” he said.

Krishnan said that through the India AI Mission, the government is making available more computing capacity and more data sets.