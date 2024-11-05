India re-elected as President of ISA till 2026

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said India has been re-elected as the President of International Solar Alliance (ISA) from 2024 to 2026.

Addressing the press conference at 7th General Assembly of the ISA, Joshi informed that France has been reelected as Vice-President of the ISA.

India’s election to the President post is a testament to the impactful work the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing over the years for the global good in advancing solar energy adoption across the globe and boosting investment in essential solar projects, including mini-grids and healthcare solutions, Joshi opined. Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, were also selected by the Assembly.

From the Africa Region, Ghana and Seychelles have been selected as the Vice Presidents, while South Sudan and the Comoros will support the Vice Presidents as Vice-Chairs of Africa. From the Asia and the Pacific Region, Australia and Sri Lanka have been selected as Vice Presidents, with the UAE and Papua New Guinea as the Vice-Chairs, he informed.

Germany and Italy have been selected as Vice Presidents from the Europe and the Others Region, along with Greece and Norway as Vice-Chair. Leading the Regional Committee of the Latin America and the Caribbean region will be Grenada and Suriname, Jamaica and Haiti as Vice-Chairs, he said.

ISA Member Countries have also selected the third Director General of the Alliance. Ashish Khanna is the Director General Designate and will assume office in March 2025, when the tenure of the incumbent Director General, Ajay Mathur, comes to a close, he informed. ISA initiated Demonstration Projects in 2020 to meet the needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Development States (SIDS).