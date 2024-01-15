India ranked 35th for leveraging future possibilities

Davos: India has been ranked 35th on a global index of countries best placed for leveraging future possibilities while the UK topped the list released on Monday. The Future Possibilities Index (FPI), a flagship global future trends study released by Newsweek Vantage and Horizon Group on sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meet, has Denmark, the US, the Netherlands & Germany in top five after the UK.

Among large emerging markets, China is placed highest at 19th this year, followed by Brazil at 30th, India (35th) and South Africa (50th).The study compared the factors that will help governments, investors and other private sector stakeholders leverage six global, transformational trends for growth and wellbeing across 70

nations.

These six global transformational trends are Exabyte Economy (advanced digital technologies), Wellbeing Economy (health prevention and wellness), Net Zero Economy (reduction of carbon emissions), Circular Economy (recycling and reuse), BioGrowth Economy (food and agriculture innovations), and Experience Economy (consumption of experiences instead of physical goods).