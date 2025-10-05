India, Qatar may finalise ToR for trade deal this week

New Delhi: India and Qatar are set to finalise the Terms of Reference (ToR) this week to begin talks for a FTA, the Commerce Ministry said on Sunday.

The matter will be discussed during Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s two-day visit to Doha from October 6, where he will co-chair the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce meeting with Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Qatar’s Commerce and Industry Minister.

Goyal, accompanied by senior officials and a business delegation, will hold discussions on reviewing bilateral trade, addressing barriers, and enhancing investment flows. The talks will also cover the pro-posed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at deepening economic coop-eration.

The two sides will explore collaboration in sectors including finance, agriculture, environment, tourism & healthcare. Qatar is one of India’s key trading partners in the Gulf, with bilateral trade exceeding $14 billion in FY25. In February, both countries agreed to double it to $28 billion within five years.