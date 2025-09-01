India pushing rice exports to Philippines

New Delhi: India is intensifying efforts to expand rice exports to the Philippines, the world’s largest rice importer, with a high-level delegation of leading exporters scheduled to visit the country in early September, an official said.

The Philippines imported agricultural goods worth around $20 billion in 2024, including semi-milled rice, wheat, oilcake, palm oil, and food preparations.

India’s exports stood at $413 million, or just 2 per cent of total imports, comprising bovine meat, groundnut, rice, and tobacco.

Despite being the world’s top rice exporter at $11.83 billion in 2024-25, India shipped only $48.91 million worth of rice to the Philippines, which imported $2.52 billion worth of the staple last year.

To strengthen engagement, an Indian delegaion of rise, onions, potatoes, groundnut, and meat exporters will visit Philippines in early September, the Commerce Ministry official said.

In addition, a delegation of Philippine food importers will attend World Food India (Sept 25–28) and the International Rice Conference (Oct 30–31).

India’s agri-exports to CIS rose sharply to $628 mn in 2024-25, with Russia driving growth. Agencies