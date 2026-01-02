India pushes indigenous fish species to diversify aquaculture

New Delhi: India’s rivers, wetlands and coastal waters host a rich diversity of indigenous fish species that are vital to ecological balance, food security and cultural traditions. Promoting native species is increasingly seen as key to building a sustainable and resilient fisheries sector while reducing pressure from environmental challenges and rising demand.

According to the ICAR–National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, India has identified over 2,800 indigenous fish and shellfish species, including 917 freshwater, 394 brackishwater and 1,548 marine species. While breeding and seed production technologies have been developed for more than 80 commercially important species, aquaculture remains dominated by a few. Indian major carps account for over three-fourths of freshwater aquaculture output, while brackishwater farming is largely driven by the exotic shrimp Penaeus vannamei. Mariculture is still at a nascent stage.

To diversify production, authorities are prioritising several indigenous species with strong aquaculture potential across ecosystems. These include fringed-lipped carp, olive barb, pengba, striped murrel, pabda, singhi, Asian seabass, pearlspot, pompano, mud crab and Penaeus indicus. Technologies for breeding, seed production and grow-out farming are already available for these species, which are also highly valued in regional markets and local diets.

Officials note that limited awareness and technical knowledge have slowed the adoption of indigenous species in farming systems. Training, extension services and capacity building are therefore being emphasised to integrate these species into mainstream aquaculture.

Inland fisheries and aquaculture together contribute over 75 per cent of India’s fish production, underscoring the dominance of farming systems. The Department of Fisheries is supporting diversification through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund. These initiatives focus on improving seed and feed availability, species diversification, genetic improvement and skill development.

In collaboration with ICAR, the government has selected indigenous species including rohu, catla, murrel, scampi, Indian pompano and key shrimp varieties for genetic improvement, and approved nucleus breeding centres for freshwater and marine species.

It has also notified 34 production and processing clusters across several states and Union Territories to boost output, strengthen value chains and create rural employment, particularly for women and youth.