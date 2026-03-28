‘India produced 24.23 lakh tons fertiliser in 1st 3 weeks of March’

New Delhi: India produced 24.23 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, including urea and DAP, in the first three weeks of March, notwithstanding the gas supply crunch amid the West Asia crisis, Parliament was informed on Friday.



Of which, urea production was 13.55 lakh tonnes, while Di ammonium Phosphate (DAP)/NPK and Single Super Phosphate (SSP) were at 7.62 lakh tonnes and 3.06 lakh tonnes, respectively, during March 1-24, Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in her written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the steps taken to ensure smooth gas supply to fertiliser units, the minister said the government has notified fertiliser as a priority sector, ensuring at least 70 per cent gas supply.

“Gas allocation to the fertilizer units has been maintained at 65 per cent of their past six-month average consumption, considering the operational availability,” she said.

To further augment supplies to the Fertilizer sector, an additional 7.31 MMSCMD of natural gas has been procured through the EPMC (Empowered Pool Management Committee) bidding process for the period from March 18 to 31.

“This has resulted in an increase in total gas availability to the Fertilizer sector to 80 per cent of their past six-month average consumption,” she noted. As of March 23, urea stock was 53.08 lakh tonnes, DAP 21.80 lakh tonnes, Muriate of Potash 7.98 lakh tonnes and NPKs 48.38 lakh tonnes.

Meanwhile, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda said India has adequate reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers and there is no need to panic.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on what steps the government is taking to ensure availability amid the ongoing West Asia war, Nadda said he has spoken to state agriculture ministers on Thursday and informed them about availability of fertilisers.

“I want to assure the citizens of the country the government has taken steps to ensure that fertiliser is available to farmers whenever required. We have sufficient reserves in place. There is not need to panic,” the minister said.

To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season.

“We are also looking for diversification, new markets, newer areas, wherefrom we will get raw materials also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability,” Nadda said.

Disruption in shipping routes and West Asia war has raised concerns over fertiliser imports. India is a major importer of fertilisers.