India prepared to meet peak power demand this summer

New Delhi: India is ready to meet the expected peak power demand of 270 GW this summer taking steps like mandating 17GW imported coal plants to run at full capacity till April and asking hydro projects to conserve water to meet sudden surge, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Besides, the country will have 10GW to 12GW power from gas-based plants and there will be a tie-up of another 1.8GW from such capacities.

Chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Ghanshyam Prasad said,”We are expecting a peak demand of 270 Gigawatt in the summer. All the preparations are in place to meet that demand.”

He said that new capacity of about 32GW has been added through renewables.

“The government will utilise all its capacity for addressing the demand. There is special focus on removing all shortages, particularly in April, May, June and in September-October. These months are crucial with respect to the power demand,” he stressed. Power plants on imported coals are allowed to run in full capacity for two more months till April, he informed adding that 17GW imported coal-based plants will be used at par with others.

“This year also we take 10GW to 12GW power from gas-based plants. We are also in process of doing a tie-up of another 1800MW from gas-based plants,” he added.

He was of the view that the nation will utilize all its capacity, weather it is coal, gas, hydro. The hydro players have been asked to conserve water to meet peak power demand.

“This year we have good snowfall and we expect better power production from hydro plants. This time domestic coal situation is very good compared to last year,” he said.

About the impact of Kumbh on coal supplies due to busier than usual railway lines, Prasad stated that he was worried that coal situation would be impacted, but there was very little impact.”This year we have good stock of coal.”