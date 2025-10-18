India Post to roll out mail, parcel services with 24-48 hour delivery

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours. Scindia said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery & next-day parcel delivery will start from January.

“We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours,” Scindia said.

These services will be launched in January, he added.

He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered the next day from around 3-5 days at present. The minister said that the Department of Posts (DoP) will also launch products for enhancing international postal service through tracked international, speed post international and direct line.

The tracked international service and direct line will also be launched in January and speed post international for faster delivery of international mail will be launched in March.

The minister said that the government aims to transform India Post from a ‘cost centre’ to a ‘profit centre’ by 2029.

Scindia said that the DoP has been re-oriented into six verticals- mail, parcel, IR, POSB, PLI and citizen centric services and 4 cross-cutting horizontals of technology, human resource, finance and customer satisfaction. He said that the DoP has appointed a chief technology officer for each vertical for digital transformation of the services.