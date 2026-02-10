India Post, NSE ink pact to expand MF access across the country

New Delhi: The Department of Posts & NSE on Tuesday signed an agreement to widen access to mutual funds via NSE MF Invest platform, targeting rural & small-town investors. The collaboration seeks to channel small and idle savings into mutual fund investments by leveraging India Post’s network of over 1.64 lakh post offices and NSE’s zero-cost digital platform. The rollout will be phased, with the first phase focusing on simple, do-it-yourself investments with small and flexible amounts.

In the second phase, the initiative will expand to the full mutual fund ecosystem, offering access to all open-ended schemes across 55 AMCs, along with goal-based investing, portfolio analytics, vernacular support & enhanced advisory services.

NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the partnership would democratise access to capital markets by combining NSE’s technology with India Post’s reach.

The initiative aims to address low mutual fund penetration, estimated at about 10 per cent of Indian households.