India Post becomes logistics partner for crores of traders

New Delhi: In addition to the ongoing reforms, the Department of Post has on Tuesday joined hands with local traders’ body as a channel partner for crores of small and part-time traders for the delivery of consumer goods through e-commerce service provider ‘Bharat e-mart’.



While speaking to Millennium Post, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among India Post, CAIT and Tripta Technologies for logistics services is one among several reformative steps taken by the government to harness the untapped potential of postal department.

“The MoU will facilitate operationalisation of a portal called ‘Bharat eMart’, which will provide the facility of pick-up of consignments from the premises of traders and will ensure delivery at the doorsteps of the consignees across the country,” Chauhan said.

The minister further said that the department is aiming to fetch a good amount of revenue by utilizing its widely spread network of 1.59 lakh post offices for the timely delivery of consumer goods.

In case of loss of consignment or defective product delivery, the minister said, “The responsibility has been fixed and all the channel partners would be accountable for any type of deficiency in service.”

India Post in the recent past has entered into similar agreements with Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Regional Centers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) to provide pick-up and delivery of parcels at the doorsteps of the consignees.

Shortly, India Post would also be onboard itself on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, which is being developed by the Ministry of Commerce as a logistics service provider.

However, on the occasion, the minister also praised Postal Secretary Vineet Pandey and Parcel Directorate CGM Ajay Kumar Roy for taking innovative steps to make the parcel business of India Post more profitable. Postal DG Alok Sharma, Delhi circle Chief PMG Manju Kumar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.