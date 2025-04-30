India poised to unleash creative-tech revolution at inaugural WAVES summit

Mumbai: India stands on the brink of launching its most ambitious convergence of creativity and technology — the first-ever WAVES Summit, scheduled from May 1–4, here, spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the four-day event will position the nation as a global nexus for industries spanning cinema, AI, gaming, and digital media, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the summit on Thursday as a symbol of India’s bid to redefine the future of entertainment.

A pavilion of legacy and innovation - At the heart of the summit lies the Bharat Pavilion, a 1,470-square-meter immersive experience tracing India’s storytelling evolution under the theme “Kala to Code.”Divided into four zones—Shruti (ancient oral traditions), Kriti (visual arts), Drishti (technological advancements), and Creator’s Leap (future-forward innovations)—the pavilion will juxtapose millennia-old heritage with cutting-edge tech. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana will further showcase regional cultural prowess in dedicated pavilions.

Star-studded opening: From anthems to AI - The inaugural day will blend artistry and innovation, opening with a symphonic crescendo by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani and vocals from famous singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan, who will debut the WAVES Anthem. Narrator Sharad Kelkar will thread a multimedia journey linking India’s past to its digital future, while cross-cultural acts—from Nagaland’s Tetseo Sisters to A.R. Rahman’s experimental band JHALAA—will highlight unity through diversity. The evening peaks with a Indo-Korean collaboration between Mumbai’s Dharavi Dream Projectand Seoul’s Beatpella House, followed by EDM star Alan Walker and pop icon King.

Beyond glamour: Tackling industry shifts - Plenary sessions led by icons like SS Rajamouli (RRR), Hema Malini and Karan Johar will dissect storytelling’s evolution in a globalised era. Meanwhile, breakout forums will tackle pressing themes:

AI’s creative frontier: NVIDIA experts will demo AI’s role in revolutionising animation and VFX. Gaming’s golden age: Venture capitalists and developers will chart opportunities in India’s booming mobile/console gaming market, projected to hit $7 billion by 2027. Regulatory Roadmaps: Policymakers and broadcasters will debate frameworks for India’s digital content boom. Masterclasses will delve into generative AI’s storytelling potential and how brands can leverage culture for identity-building, not just marketing.

A movement, not just a summit - “WAVES is where tradition codes the future,” said a ministry spokesperson, underscoring the event’s mission to fuel India’s $180 billion creative economy. As global investors and creators converge, the summit aims to catalyse partnerships that transcend borders — much like Rajamouli’s RRR, which shattered cultural barriers.