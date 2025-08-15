India planning to increase its nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is rapidly building 10 new nuclear reactors and plans to increase its nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the government has also opened the doors of the nuclear sector for the private sector as part of reforms to increase the share of green energy in the country’s electricity generation

capacities.

“In the field of nuclear energy, 10 new reactors are progressing rapidly. By 2047, when the nation will complete 100 years of independence -- the year we have set as the target for achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ -- we are moving forward with the resolve to increase our nuclear energy capacity more than tenfold,” Modi said.

He said reform is a continuous process and must be undertaken as per the demands of the times and prevailing circumstances.

“In the field of nuclear energy, we have introduced major reforms. We have now opened the doors of nuclear energy to the private sector as well; we want to combine our strengths,” Modi said.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of reducing import dependence in the energy sector.

Currently, India operates 24 nuclear power plants with a cumulative capacity of nearly 8780 MWe.

India plans to add a total capacity of 13,600 MW, including a 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor. On its progressive completion, the installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22,380 MW by the year 2031-32.