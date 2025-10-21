‘India-Philippines share best practices in skill development & labour mobility’

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary is leading a high-level delegation to the Philippines from October 20-22 for fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices in areas related to skill development, labour mobility and data-driven policy frameworks.

The visit by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, facilitated by the World Bank, features strategic engagements with key Philippine institutions such as the Department of Migrant Workers, Technical Education and Skills Development Authorities, Philippine Statistics Authority and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The Knowledge Exchange Mission includes senior officers from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and representatives from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

“This mission reflects the shared commitment of the Global South to collaborate on human capital

development, promote mutual learning and create pathways for equitable and sustainable growth through skills and entrepreneurship,” the Ministry of Skill

Development and Entrepreneurship stated.