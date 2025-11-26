India PC mkt sees record supplies of 4.9 million units in July-Sept qtr

New Delhi: India’s personal computer market posted its strongest-ever quarter in Q2 FY26, with shipments hitting 4.9 million units, up 10.1 per cent, according to IDC. The rise was driven by consumers delaying purchases to take advantage of heavy festive-season discounts, prompting vendors to reduce Q2 supplies and build inventory for e-commerce sales.

Workstations recorded the fastest growth at 14.2 per cent, followed by desktops at 11.6 per cent and notebooks at 9.5 per cent.Next-gen AI notebooks crossed the 100,000-unit shipment mark for the first time in a single quarter, reflecting rising adoption of AI-ready devices.

HP retained the top spot despite market share slipping to 26.6 per cent, with shipments of 1.317 million units. Lenovo followed with 891,000 units & 18 per cent share. Acer shipped 742,000 units for a 15 per cent share, trailed by Dell Technologies with 721,000 units (14.6 per cent) and Asus with 503,000 units (10.2 per cent). Consumer shipments hit a record 2.8 million units, the segment’s best-ever quarterly performance. Notebooks dominated the e-tail channel, which posted its strongest quarter with 997,000 units shipped. IDC’s Bharath Shenoy said vendors aligned offline prices with online discounting as e-commerce festival sales unfolded in three waves from September to November.

The commercial segment grew 11.4 per cent, supported by enterprise refresh cycles and strong demand from small and medium businesses. Premium notebooks priced above $1,000 rose 8.5 per cent, while AI-enabled notebooks grew a sharp 126.5 per cent. Basic AI models, supported by heavy discounts, accounted for 85.9 per cent of all AI notebook shipments. Agencies