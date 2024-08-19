India PC market rises 7.1% to 3.39 mn units in Q1

New Delhi: Rising for the fourth straight quarter, India’s traditional PC market reported a 7.1 per cent growth in shipments to 3.39 million units in Q1, market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Monday.

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, HP led the PC market with 31.7 per cent share.

It was followed by Lenovo with 17.5 per cent, Dell with 14.8 per cent, Acer Group with 14.7 per cent and Asus with 7.1 per cent, according to the report.

“In the second quarter of 2024, the consumer segment surged by 11.2 per cent year-on-year as both online and offline channels saw good demand. The e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4 per cent year-on-year.

“The commercial segment grew by 3.5 per cent year-on-year fuelled by an increased demand in the small and medium business and large business segments, which grew by 12.4 per cent year-on-year and 33.1 per cent year-on-year, respectively,” the report said.