India pavilion inaugurated as Guest of Honour at Moscow International Book Fair

New Delhi: India’s Pavilion as Guest of Honour was inaugurated on Friday at the Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF), in the presence of Russian and Indian dignitaries including Alexander Alimov of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, and Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vladimir Viktorovich Grigoriev, Director, Ministry of Digital Development.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman of the National Book Trust (NBT), India, followed by remarks from distinguished guests. A highlight of the event was the launch of Russian translations of 22 NBT-India titles. Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT India, conclud-ed the session with a Vote of Thanks.

The inauguration was symbolically marked by the ribbon untying of the Pavilion. Delegates toured exhibition stalls and the Experience Zone, while engaging with authors, publishers, and media represent-atives. The event concluded with a High Tea.

Earlier, the Moscow International Book Fair was formally opened at the main stage, spotlighting India as the Guest of Honour country. On behalf of India, Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Joint Secretary Go-vind Jaiswal addressed the gathering.