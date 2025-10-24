India only top-10 steel producer to log double-digit growth: WSA

New Delhi: India was the only country among the world’s top 10 steel producers to register double-digit year-on-year growth in output both in September and during the first nine months of 2025, according to data released by the World Steel Association (WSA) on Thursday. India’s crude steel production rose 13.2 per cent in September to 13.6 million tonnes (MT), while output for the January–September period grew 10.5 per cent year-on-year to 122.4 MT.

In contrast, China’s production declined 4.6 per cent in September to 73.5 MT and 2.9 per cent to 746.3 MT in the first nine months of the year.

The WSA, which compiles data from 70 countries accounting for 98 per cent of global steel production, said total output across these nations fell 1.6 per cent both in September and in the January–September 2025 period, standing at 142 MT and 1,374 MT respectively.

Apart from India, only the United States, Türkiye and Iran recorded positive growth in September, while the rest of the top 10 producers posted year-on-year declines. The WSA data showed the US producing 6.9 MT (up 6.7 per cent), Japan 6.4 MT (down 3.7 per cent), Russia 5.2 MT (down 3.8 per cent), South Korea 5.0 MT (down 2.4 per cent), Türkiye 3.2 MT (up 3.3 per cent), Germany 3.0 MT (down 0.6 per cent), Brazil 2.8 MT (down 3.2 per cent) and Iran 2.3 MT (up 6.0 per cent).

Only three nations – India, the United States and Türkiye – reported production growth for the January–September period, highlighting India’s exceptional momentum in global steel output.