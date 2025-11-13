India on brink of ‘metabolic health crisis’, says ex-Union Health Secy

New Delhi: Diabetes has emerged as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges, demanding urgent preventive action, said former Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, asserting that India today stands on the brink of a “metabolic health crisis”.

Delivering the keynote address at the Illness to Wellness Awareness conference on ‘Prevention and Management of Diabetes’ ahead of World Diabetes Day 2025 here on Wednesday, Bhushan said that nearly 90 million adults in India are diabetic, making “us the second-largest diabetic nation in the world”.

“Our health system must focus on systematic screening and preventive care for non-communicable diseases like diabetes,” said Bhushan, who is also the chairperson of the governing council of Illness to Wellness Foundation which organised the conference. The event brought together health experts, and policymakers.

Anil Rajput, chairperson of the foundation’s advisory council, said that diabetes can be “delayed, controlled, and even prevented through small, consistent, and conscious choices.”

“Yoga, Surya Namaskar and Pranayama help improve insulin sensitivity, boost metabolism...and bring mental calm...,” Rajput added. mpost