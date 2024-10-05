India-Nigeria youth connect fosters leadership, entrepreneurship and cultural ties

New Delhi: The India-Nigeria Youth Connect one day virtual conference, organized by ChakBal Group in collaboration with the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, concluded today with resounding success. The event brought together prominent leaders, speakers, and youth from India and Nigeria to discuss critical topics surrounding youth leadership, cultural exchange, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment, reinforcing the historic bond between the two nations.

With over 120 participants in attendance, the conference proved to be an instrumental platform for young minds from both countries to engage in meaningful dialogue, share innovative ideas, and foster stronger collaboration. The discussions throughout the day highlighted the vital role of youth in shaping the future of both India and Nigeria.

Mr. Sudip Chakraborty, Chairperson and Managing Director, ChakBal Group opened the event with his address, emphasizing the importance of youth-driven initiatives in building future leaders. He set the tone for the event, encouraging young participants from both nations to embrace collaboration as a key driver for economic and social development. In a powerful discussion on youth leadership, Mr. Shreehari Borikar, Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), underscored the critical role that youth play in leading societal transformation. He further highlighted the importance of investing in youth for skill development and education.

Mr. Ashish Chauhan, National Organising Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), focused on educational reforms and student exchange programs as key to strengthening India-Nigeria relations. He emphasized the role of platforms like this seminar in mobilizing students toward national development. He also advocated for more academic exchange programs, such as the ICCR scholarships, which provide students from both nations the tools needed to succeed academically and professionally.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Tijani O. Lawal, Charge D’Affairs A.I. High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, New Delhi, India delivered a powerful and thought-provoking keynote address that set the tone for the India-Nigeria Youth Connect conference. Reflecting on the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Nigeria, He further emphasized the importance of leveraging this shared history to foster greater collaboration among the youth of both nations.

He spoke passionately about how the youth of today are uniquely positioned to address global challenges, stressing the role of entrepreneurship, education, and skill development in shaping a prosperous future for both countries.

His Excellency highlighted how Nigerian students in India can benefit from education and technological advancements while calling upon both public and private sectors to create avenues for cross-border investments and opportunities, particularly through micro-financing for young entrepreneurs. He also underscored the critical need to support women in leadership, advocating for greater efforts to break down social and economic barriers.

Ms. Gaurie Dwivedi, Executive Editor at NDTV, spoke about the vital role of cultural and educational exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties. She highlighted how soft power, such as yoga, art, and cultural diplomacy, have played a constructive role in fostering youth relations between India and Nigeria. She encouraged young leaders to appreciate and engage in cultural diplomacy, which she believes can outlast government policies and forge lasting bonds between nations.

Ms. Rekha Sharma, Secretary General, Nigeria India Business Council (NIBC), presented key insights into how economic sectors such as technology, agriculture, and education can provide opportunities for youth entrepreneurs in both countries. She stressed the need for creating support systems such as incubators and mentorship programs to help young entrepreneurs flourish. Ms. Sharma also announced that the NIBC will be taking a youth delegation to Nigeria in the near future to explore further trade and business opportunities.

Dr. Sreya Chattopadhyay, Founder and Director of Bizinnovision Pvt. Ltd. and Advance Healthcare Foundation, led an inspiring session on women’s leadership and entrepreneurship. She shared her experiences in mentoring young women, raising awareness on issues such as technology’s influence, and helping women achieve their full potential in business and beyond. She encouraged both nations to continue creating ecosystems where women-led businesses can thrive and contribute to the economic landscape.

Dr. Dayo Israel, National Youth Leader, All Progressive Party, Nigeria, delivered a passionate address on the importance of youth participation in governance. He emphasized that young people must be at the forefront of innovation and societal change, stressing the importance of cross-border collaborations between Indian and Nigerian youth to address global challenges.

His message was further supported by Mr. Nsom Karlson Nsom, National General Secretary, Association of African Students in India, and Dr. Vishnu Achutha Menon, Assistant Professor at the Institute for Educational and Development Studies (IEDS), who both spoke on leadership and the need for collaboration between academia and the entrepreneurial sector. Their discussion reaffirmed that youth leadership can drive economic development and entrepreneurship in both nations.

In the concluding thematic session, Mr. Ahmad Opeyemi Otunuyi, Lecturer, the Federal College of Education in Nigeria, and Dr. Asheesh Shah, Founder, the Samanvaya Center for Policy, Implementation and Governance Research, reflected on the long-standing diplomatic and academic relations between India and Nigeria. They emphasized that collaboration in academic research and educational exchanges can drive long-term progress for both nations. Their insights underscored the significance of nurturing educational partnerships and the critical role of academia in fostering bilateral relations.

Ms. S. Phogat, COO (Operation) & Co-founder delivered heartfelt concluding remarks, expressing deep gratitude to all the speakers, participants, and organizing teams for making the India-Nigeria Youth Connect a resounding success. She highlighted how the event had provided a meaningful platform for young leaders from India and Nigeria to share ideas, foster collaboration, and explore new opportunities for growth. Ms. Tanushree Luthra, COO (PPR) & Co-founder who seamlessly introduced the event and guided us through today’s session.

The India-Nigeria Youth Connect conference successfully achieved its objectives, laying the foundation for continued partnerships and collaborative projects between the youth of both nations. The knowledge shared, cultural appreciation celebrated, and new relationships forged during the event will contribute to the ongoing growth and development of both India and Nigeria.