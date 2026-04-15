‘India never declares itself a Hindu state’: SC judge hails Constitution

New Delhi: Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the Supreme Court has said that India’s constitutional framework does not recognise the country as a religious state, underlining the inclusive and pluralistic character of the nation.

“There are very, very few countries which subscribe to all the religions like India. India never declares itself to be a Hindu state. In fact, the word Hindu itself is a word ascribed to this country by other foreigners (for) people who stay beyond Indus...” ‘Bar and Bench’ quoted Justice Singh as saying.

Justice Singh was speaking at the National Law Institute University Student Bar Association (NLIU-SBA) Conclave 2026 on Sunday,

There are very few countries which subscribe to all religions like India, he said, highlighting the country’s long-standing tradition of diversity.

Describing the Constitution of India as more than just a legal framework, Justice Singh called it a “historic, social and constructive document” that continues to guide the nation’s progress. He stressed that the Constitution embodies the ideals that shaped India’s independence and remain central to its governance.

Justice Singh also called for a re-evaluation of Western influence on India’s legal system. While acknowledging the role of Western education in shaping modern institutions, he said that it may not fully address the complexities of contemporary Indian society. “Time has come to see beyond that,” he remarked, urging a more context-driven approach to legal thinking.

Pointing to the realities of litigation in India, he noted that a majority of cases originate in rural areas and are dealt with at the district court level. He emphasised the need for the legal system to better reflect grassroots concerns.

Drawing from Indian philosophical traditions such as Mimamsa and Nyaya, he said indigenous systems of reasoning and interpretation could enrich modern jurisprudence. He also flagged language barriers in courts, criticising the continued reliance on complex jargon that alienates common litigants.