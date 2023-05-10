India name 18-member team for Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey

India on Wednesday named an 18-member team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, which begins in Kakamigahara, Japan on June 2.

India will play against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A, while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia.

The Junior Asia Cup is a crucial event for India as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for this year’s FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup.

India will be led by Preeti while Deepika has been named the vice-captain.

The goalkeepers in the team are Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari while Mahima Tete,

Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa have been named as defenders.

The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.