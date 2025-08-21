‘India must domestically produce 50% of oil and gas’

new delhi: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has emphasized the need for India to harness all available energy sources—renewables, coal, and oil & gas—to meet the country’s rapidly growing energy demand. He said that while India has achieved significant milestones in renewables and coal production, there re-mains untapped potential in oil & gas, which must be harnessed to ensure long-term energy security.

Sharing his views on social media, Agarwal stressed: “For India’s energy security, at least 50% of oil & gas must be produced within the country,” noting that self-reliance in energy is crucial as global con-sumption continues to rise.

Encouraging young entrepreneurs to play a leading role in this transformation, he added, “This is the work of our youth. They should be encouraged with easier compliance and genuine ease of doing business. If we empower them, India will not just achieve energy independence but will emerge as a global superpower.”

Agarwal’s remarks highlight India’s strategy of balancing sustainability with energy security, ensuring growth while reducing dependence

on imports.