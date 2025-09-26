India must advance in science, tech & research: VIT Founder & Chancellor Dr. G Viswanathan

Vellore: Transforming India into a developed nation requires strong progress in science, technology, and research, said Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, at the inaugura-tion of Gravitas 2025, a three-day techno-management fest that opened in Vellore.

Speaking at the Anna Auditorium, he recalled VIT’s journey since its inception in 1984 with 180 students to now educating 100,000 students across four campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Andhra Pradesh. “Some ask why we admit so many students. In a nation of 146 crore, our mission is to provide quality education to as many aspiring youth as possible,” he said.

He noted that public institutions often restrict admissions due to costs of infrastructure, labs, and faculty, with many state universities enrolling only 1,000–2,000 students. Citing the 2011 census, he said only 4 crore of 14 crore Indians aged 18–23 pursue higher education. “The government must address the remaining 10 crore. Education and healthcare should be prioritized by both cen-tral and state governments,” he urged.

Drawing comparisons, he pointed out that while the U.S. invests 2–3 per cent of GDP in R&D, India spends less than 1 per cent. “If India wants to be a developed nation by 2047, we must strengthen higher education and research,” he stressed. Referring to Abu Dhabi’s prosperity, he said India must learn from global economic models.

H.E. Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Minister of the Abu Dhabi Municipality, highlighted innovation’s transformative role. “Students should focus on AI, biotechnology, space exploration, and climate change. Innovation must enhance human life as well as technology,” he said.

Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of News18, urged students to innovate with purpose. “Aim to become inventors and entrepreneurs who create jobs by combining scientific thinking with traditional knowledge,” he advised.

Gravitas 2025 will host 207 events, 57 workshops, 51 hackathons, along with robot wars and drone shows until September 28, with participation from nearly 40,000 students.

The inaugural was attended by Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy, Exec-utive Director, Ms. Praveena Bhimavarapu, Country Head & SVP, Maximus India, Dr. Kanchana Bhaska-ran, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Parthasarathy Mallick, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jayabarathi, Registrar, and Sharmila, Gravitas Coordinator.