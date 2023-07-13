India Mobile Congress’s 7th edition set to take place from October 27-29

: The seventh edition of Asia’s premier digital technology exhibition, India Mobile Congress (IMC), co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will be held from October 27–29 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi this year.

With the theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’, IMC is an ideal meeting point and showcase for industry, government, academics and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. The prestigious IMC 2023 event will witness around 1,00,000 Plus participants, 5,000 Plus CXO-level delegates, 350 Plus speakers, and 400 Plus exhibitors.

Since its inception in 2017, IMC has promoted India’s positioning and serves as a key forum for global thought leaders to design the next wave of digital innovation, with India leading the charge. Last year, IMC received an overwhelming response from the industry with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launching 5G in India.

This year, the key programs will put spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India Stack. IMC 2023 would also widen to related technology domains such as Broadcast, Sat-Com, Manufacturing, Semiconductors through partnerships with various associations such as Elcina, IESA, ISpA, DFI and others. IMC 2023 also planned to introduce several B2G & B2B Forums and Industry Round Tables, Big university and student engagement, and Global buyer forums.

COAI Chairman P K Mittal welcomed the gathering on this occasion and assured that this year Asia’s largest telecom event would be a significant milestone for India’s rapidly advancing tech industry.

V L Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunication (DoT) said, “IMC is a prestigious event for the industry and government. A lot of work has happened between the last IMC and till now in the last one year. This year we are expecting lot of international footfalls and trying to involve other related industries as well. This year, we are trying to give a lot of importance to what our country is doing on the 5G front including the use cases and also will ensure larger involvement of different states and ministries. Last year at IMC, PM launched the 5G revolution, I’m sure this time in October, country is set for another revolution at IMC 2023.”

Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications said, “Telecom industry in India has transformed a lot over the last few years and IMC also has made its mark in the World and Asia as a premier technology event. The nation has grown in various aspects on telecom front including Atmanirbhar Bharat, 5G rollout, and roadmap for 6G. This year at IMC we expect the use cases should come that will be useful in agriculture, education, logistics, transportation, etc. to showcase how 5G is transforming the country.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, GoI said, “The India Mobile Congress has emerged as the major technology event in the country. Last year Hon’ble PM launched 5G and India has emerged as the country with the fastest 5G rollout. There are almost 2.75 lac BTS radiating 5G in a short period of time. We want to position India as a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter. The theme for IMC2023 is Global Digital Innovation and many more industries will be associated with IMC including drone, satcom, mobile manufacturing, cybersecurity startups etc. IMC will explore having 5 international partner countries and will have consultation with ministry of external affairs. We all should work towards positioning India as a technology powerhouse and IMC can play a major role in this vision.”