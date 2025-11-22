‘India looking to collaborate with Israeli startups to boost innovation’

Tel Aviv: India and Israeli startups can collaborate in areas such as cybersecurity and medical devices to boost innovation ecosystem, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said one of the key elements of the proposed trade agreement between the two countries will be technology and innovation collaboration.

“We can collaborate with Israel to promote our own startup ecosystem, which we are aspiring to take it to the levels of deep tech and high quality innovation at competitive prices, given the economies of scale that India has to offer,” Goyal told

reporters here.

The minister is here to hold bilateral trade talks with his Israeli counterpart Nir Barkat. Goyal is leading a 60-member business delegation here.

“We are looking at deep partnership with Israel who has one startup with every 1,000 people,” he said.

Israel has converted adversity into opportunity and their agriculture requirements and modern technologies developed in the field for health and climate change are innovative, he said.

The collaboration will be important as India aspires to become the startup capital of the world in the years ahead, the minister added.

“There is a lot of interest here to work with Indian startups as the country provides scale and opportunities for the future,” he said, adding startups of the two countries can work in areas such as cybersecurity, mobility and producing steel with less carbon, and medtech devices.

The two countries can also look at setting up a startup bridge, he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said, a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between Israel and India will open up significant business opportunities for industries in both countries and boost bilateral trade and investment flows.

He said that the two countries have signed terms of references (ToRs) on November 20 here to start negotiations for the agreement.

Barkat said that both counties have decided not to include sensitive areas in the FTA negotiations.

“Huge opportunities are there to boost trade and investments between the two countries. We are going to see huge growth in business,” Barkat said.

He added that a lot of Israeli companies are interested in opening up subsidiaries in India, which can act as a gateway to Asia for them.

“People are now understanding that there are big opportunities (in India) because India’s tomorrow is not the India of yesterday,” he said, adding India is well positioned to compete with China.

The elements of ToRs include market access for goods by eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, investment facilitation, simplification of customs procedures, increasing cooperation for innovation and technology transfer, and easing norms to promote trade in services.

India and Israel had been negotiating a similar agreement since May 2010. Eight rounds were held, but talks stalled later. The last round was held in October 2021.

During 2024-25, India’s exports to Israel dropped 52 per cent to $2.14 billion from $4.52 billion in 2023-24.

Imports, too, fell 26.2 per cent to $1.48 billion last fiscal year. The bilateral trade stood at $3.62 billion.

India is Israel’s second-largest trading partner in Asia.

Though bilateral merchandise trade is dominated mainly by diamonds, petroleum products, and chemicals, recent years have witnessed an increase in trade in areas such as electronic machinery and high-tech products, communications systems, and medical equipment.