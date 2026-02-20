India key role in tackling challenges around AI’s misuse: Anthropic CEO

New Delhi: Dario Amodei on Thursday said India has a central role in addressing the opportunities and risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence, including concerns over autonomous AI behaviour, misuse and economic disruption.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Anthropic CEO described recent AI progress as “absolutely staggering”, noting that the world may be only a few years away from systems surpassing human cognitive abilities in most tasks. He likened the trend to a “Moore’s Law for intelligence” and envisioned a future of highly capable AI agents operating at superhuman speed.

Such systems, he said, could transform healthcare, cure long-standing diseases, reduce poverty and deliver broad humanitarian gains, particularly across the Global South — a region where In-dia has historically played a leadership role in spreading technology benefits.

At the same time, Amodei flagged serious risks, including autonomous decision-making by AI models, their potential misuse by individuals and governments, and large-scale economic dis-placement.

India, he said, is uniquely positioned to shape how these challenges are managed, balancing in-novation with safeguards while helping set standards for responsible AI development globally.