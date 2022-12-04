'India jumps to 48th place in ICAO aviation safety ranking'

New Delhi: India has jumped to the 48th position in the global aviation safety ranking by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), according to DGCA officials.

Four years ago, the country was ranked at the 102nd position.

In the ranking, Singapore is at the top, followed by the UAE and South Korea at the second and third positions, respectively, the officials said.

China is at the 49th place, they added.

Under its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) was undertaken from November 9 to 16.