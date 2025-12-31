India & Israel teams may meet next month on FTA

New Delhi: India and Israeli teams are expected to meet next month on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an official said on Wednesday.

In November, the two countries inked terms of reference to formally start negotiations for the agreement, which aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investments.

The official said that issues related to structuring of Israel-India FTA are expected to be chalked out in the January meeting.

Trade representatives from Israel are expected to arrive for talks, the official added.

During 2024-25, India’s exports to Israel dipped 52 per cent to $2.14 billion from $4.52 billion in 2023-24. Imports, too, fell 26.2 per cent to $1.48 billion last fiscal year. The bilateral trade stood at $3.62 billion.

India is Israel’s second-largest trading partner in Asia.

Though bilateral merchandise trade is dominated mainly by diamonds, petroleum products, and chemicals, recent years have witnessed an increase in trade in areas such as electronic machinery and high-tech products, communications systems, and medical equipment.