India & Israel ink pact to boost fisheries and aquaculture co-op

New Delhi: A high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh concluded a successful visit to Israel from January 13–15, 2026, to participate in the Second Global Summit on “Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026” held in Eilat.

The visit marked a key step in further strengthening India–Israel cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture. Reflecting their long-standing strategic partnership and shared commitment to sustainable development, the two sides on January 14 signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent to deepen collaboration in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The declaration acknowledges the critical role of fisheries and aquaculture in food security, livelihoods and economic growth, while leveraging Israel’s advanced technologies and India’s vast aquatic resources.

It outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation across several priority areas, including joint research and development in advanced aquaculture technologies such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), biofloc, cage culture, aquaponics, and aquarium and oceanarium systems.

Other areas include breeding of high-yield species, pathogen-free seed improvement, broodstock development, genetic improvement programmes, mariculture including seaweed cultivation, and water management in aquaculture using Israeli water-saving technologies. The declaration also emphasises support for start-ups and innovation, with a focus on advancing the Blue Economy.

Sustainable and responsible fishing practices form a key pillar of the agreement, with cooperation envisaged in technology-based fisheries monitoring and data collection to support evidence-based management, transparency and traceability, while addressing the socio-economic needs of fishing communities.

Capacity building will be central to the partnership, covering deep-sea fishing, vessel design and development, coastal aquaculture, and marine resource conservation through technology and innovation.

Both sides will explore exchange programmes for fishers, aqua farmers, scientists and policymakers, alongside training in modern fish processing, marketing and infrastructure development, including fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

The declaration also seeks to strengthen bilateral trade by facilitating exports and imports, addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and supporting technology-driven traceability systems. A major component of the cooperation will be the exploration of new Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence for Fisheries and Aquaculture, building on the successful network of 43 agricultural centres already established under bilateral collaboration.