India initiates anti-dumping probe into imports from China, Vietnam

New Delhi: India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of certain solar glass from China and Vietnam, following a complaint by domestic players.

The commerce ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of ‘Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass’ made or from China and Vietnam. The product is also known by various names such as solar glass or solar photovoltaic glass in the market parlance.

An application has been filed by Borosil Renewables Ltd on behalf of the domestic industry for the probe and the imposition of appropriate anti-dumping duty on imports.

“On the basis of the duly substantiated application by the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the applicant substantiating the dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry, the authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation into the alleged dumping,” the notification said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties. There is sufficient evidence that the product is being dumped in the domestic market of India by the exporters from these two countries.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based WTO.