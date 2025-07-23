India imports 9.74 lakh tonnes of DAP in Q1

New Delhi: India has imported 9.74 lakh tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) during the April-June quarter to meet domestic demand, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel shared the data of DAP imports for the current year, as reported by the companies. As per the data, India imported 2.89 lakh tonnes of DAP in April, 2.36 lakh tonnes in May and 4.49 lakh tonnes in June.

Imports of DAP, a key fertiliser, stood at 45.69 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 fiscal, 55.67 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, 65.83 lakh tonnes in 2022-23, 54.62 lakh tonnes in 2021-22, and 48.82 lakh tonnes during 2020-21.

“The government is ensuring adequate availability of fertilizers to meet the Kharif 2025 requirement...The requirement for chemical fertilizers during the 2025 Kharif season (is) marginally higher than that of the previous year, owing to expanded sowing coverage and favourable monsoon conditions,” Patel said.

From April 2010, the Centre has implemented Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.